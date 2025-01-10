“Inspired by the popular Iron Label series”: Ibanez takes a leaf out of its heavy electric playbook to produce its most ‘metal’ acoustics yet

Featuring “in-demand” tonewoods and high-end electronics, the new Blackout lineup offers a metal-inspired twist to the traditional acoustic guitar recipe

NAMM 2025: Ibanez has begun rolling out its 2025 roster of instruments, and while its newly developed AZ Standard models are serving a wake-up call to the mid-priced electric guitar market, its new Blackout series of acoustic guitars represents one of its more inventive releases.

The range is inspired by the brand’s popular Iron Label series of metal guitars, which are typically decked out with high-gain pickups, shred-ready necks, and extended ranges. It’s a left-field starting point for acoustic guitars, yet Ibanez has managed to make that work in its favor here. And yes, there’s a seven-string acoustic among the bunch.

