“Unprecedented performance and affordability”: Ibanez launches the $550 AZ Standard – a wake-up call for big brands in the mid-priced guitar market

News
By
( , )
published

The Japanese guitar giant has streamlined the spec sheet of its high-end AZ Premiums in a bid to marry high-end appointments with budget-friendly prices

Ibanez AZ Standard
(Image credit: Ibanez)

NAMM 2025: Ibanez has expanded its AZ range of electric guitars by unveiling the AZ Standard – a new collection that looks to establish an accessible middle ground between the affordability and the premium specs of its two current AZ lineups.

Positioned between the bare-bones AZ Essentials and high-end AZ Premiums, the new AZ Standards are all about delivering “unprecedented performance and affordability” by drawing inspiration from both ends of the AZ spectrum.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.