“One of the most significant artefacts in rock music history”: Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged Martin D-18E – the world’s most expensive guitar – has been donated to the Royal College of Music London

Kurt Cobain’s legendary MTV Unplugged Martin – “one of the most significant artefacts in rock music history”– has been donated to the Royal College of Music (RCM), London, for public display.

The world’s most expensive guitar, bought by RØDE Microphones founder Peter Freedman for a staggering $6,010,000 in 2020, was immortalized by Nirvana’s unplugged performance.

Freedman has donated the guitar in memory of his father, Henry, who died in 1987, some years before the iconic live performance was filmed in Sony Music Studios in Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, in 1993.

The guitar arrives in London in good company; the college's museum also hosts the oldest surviving guitar in existence, which was made in Lisbon, Portugal, in 1581. That’s 412 years before Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged show.

An international touring exhibition, featuring the Martin, is slated for 2026. It follows the success of the RCM Museum’s show, Kurt Cobain: Unplugged. It welcomed more than 15,000 visitors, with the D-18E its big pull.

During the show, a guitar pick used by Kurt Cobain on that fateful night, which had previously sold for over $14k (crazy, right?), was raffled off for much less.

Freedman says he hopes “the guitar’s value and profile will benefit young musicians at the RCM and reach people around the world.”

“This gift is dedicated to my father Henry, who loved music and London, and it’s an honour for me to support the next generation of musicians,” he adds.

“The Royal College of Music is deeply grateful to Peter Freedman for his incredible generosity,” says Director of the Royal College of Music, James Williams.

“This asset opens future opportunities to share the Kurt Cobain: Unplugged exhibition with an international audience; it is also emblematic of Peter’s unstinting support for the performing arts and his steadfast belief in the power of education to transform lives.”

The electro-acoustic guitar was modified to cater to Cobain’s southpaw playing. His daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, inherited the guitar and stored it in a Seattle vault.

In 2018, it was transferred to Isaiah Silva, who claimed ownership of the acoustic during a divorce settlement when splitting with Frances Bean, leading to its record-breaking sale two years later.