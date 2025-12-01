Martin has been the go-to acoustic guitar brand for the likes of Elvis, Eric Clapton and John Mayer – now you can join the ranks for less than $600

The long legacy of Martin guitars cannot be overstated. Eric Clapton has been a clear champion, playing his 1939 000-42 during his iconic 1992 MTV Unplugged performance – with the Martin serving as a key ingredient in his pièce de résistance rendition of Layla.

Other guitar slingers who have gone Martin and never looked back include David Gilmour, Johnny Cash and Elvis, and, more recently, John Mayer, Billy Strings, Sam Fender, and Shawn Mendes.

And now you can join the ranks of Martin wielders without breaking the bank, as Sweetwater has knocked $200 off this gorgeous 000 Junior Sapele Special.

Save $200 Martin 000 Junior Sapele Special: was $749 now $549 at Sweetwater Sound The Martin 000 Junior Sapele Special is a compact 000-style acoustic-electric with all-solid sapele construction, spruce X-bracing, and a Fishman Presys VT pickup system for stage-ready tone. With a smooth Richlite fingerboard, 24-inch scale, and eye-catching appointments, it guarantees a big sound coupled with effortless playability – now under $600.

As Sweetwater very aptly notes, it's an acoustic “tailor-made for couch sessions, impromptu jam nights, and road trip sing-alongs,” thanks to its midrange-dense, overtone-laden tone.

Featuring all-solid-wood construction with a sapele top, back, and sides, spruce X-bracing, a select hardwood neck, and a smooth Richlite fingerboard, the result is a balanced and dynamic sonic quality with ample sustain and projection. And if you want to take it on stage, its Fishman Presys VT acoustic pickup system ensures that every note can be heard even by those at the back of the venue.

Further appointments include mother-of-pearl fingerboard inlays, a single-ring fiber rosette, a faux tortoiseshell pickguard, and an attractive hand-rubbed finish – topped off with chrome enclosed-gear tuning machines and a TUSQ bridge saddle that guarantees a guitar you can rely on.

Earlier this year, Martin gave its Junior lineup a major reboot, describing the new-and-improved models as, “Refreshed, refined, and ready to go wherever the music takes you. This isn’t just a makeover. It’s a full-on glow up.”

