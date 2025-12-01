Haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, but at $400 off, this is the ultimate acoustic deal for Taylor Swift fans this Cyber Monday

For all the die-hard Swifties out there, you’re probably well-acquainted with this iconic Gibson model, as it’s been a staple on stage with Swift for years. Gibson’s VP of Product, Mat Koehler, chatted with Guitar World about Taylor's love for this guitar, saying, "One model, in particular, has proved to be a mainstay in her rotating roster of instruments and eras. “Taylor favors a fairly unique Gibson model – a J-180 acoustic with a long scale length,” says Koehler. “The J-180 is famous for its striking star inlays, and it has been played by everyone from the Everly Brothers to Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day.”

Fast forward to 2024, and Epiphone dropped a fabulous bubble gum pink version of the beloved J-180 LS as part of their Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection. While it might not be directly linked to Swift, we can't help but see some vibes from the Gibson model Taylor uses on stage night after night. And here’s the cherry on top: this beauty is on sale this Cyber Monday, with a jaw-dropping $400 off, making it comfortably under 1K.

Save 31% ($400) Epiphone J-180 LS Pink: was $1,299 now $899 at Sweetwater Sound The Gibson J-180 has been a favorite for musical legends across rock, country, and pop, cherished by icons like the Everly Brothers, Cat Stevens, Dwight Yoakam, Billie Joe Armstrong, and, of course, the mighty Taylor Swift. Don’t miss out on saving $400 at Sweetwater!

Now, let’s take a look at the specs of this Epiphone version, and trust us, they’re seriously impressive for the price point. The J-180 LS boasts a thermally aged solid spruce top with scalloped X bracing, solid mahogany back and sides, and a silky smooth one-piece mahogany C-profile neck, a bit longer than most Gibson models at 25.5”. You also get a laurel fretboard with those classic star-shaped mother of pearl inlays, and topping it off is the iconic Gibson-style “open book” headstock.

And for all you aspiring rock stars out there, this model comes equipped with an L.R. Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup and preamp system so you can start your own worldwide stadium tour!

Epiphone J-180 LS - Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom - YouTube Watch On

