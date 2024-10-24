“A universe of ultra-responsive tones in a travel-ready size”: Boss throws down the gauntlet with the GX-10 – a compact, touchscreen-equipped HX Stomp challenger that costs $399
With the GX-10, Boss has brought the amp modeler fight to Line 6 and Neural DSP – could this be the new compact rig replacement to beat?
Boss may have just launched itself right to the very front of the ever-fierce amp modeler multi-effects race by unveiling the GX-10.
Badged as the smaller sibling to the recently updated GX-100, the GX-10 is a hugely compact amp and effects processor, with an easy-to-use form factory, seriously competitive UI, huge connectivity options and all the tonal bells and whistles you’d expect from a Boss pedal.
Following the arrival of the Neural DSP Nano Cortex – as well as various updates that have been issued for the Kemper Profiler Player and IK Multimedia TONEX – the latter half of 2024 has witnessed the unprecedented rise of competition in the compact amp modeler/multi-effects corner of the market.
Now, Boss has involved itself in the action with a streamlined all-in-one rig of its own, which looks like it will particularly take on the Line 6 HX Stomp for the title of ‘best in class’.
At first glance, it looks as though Boss has made a serious case for itself. The GX-10 features three switches a la the HX Stomp, but also manages to offer both an onboard expression pedal and – perhaps the real kicker – has retained the touchscreen functionality of the GX-100.
In an age where usability and player experience is often the deciding factor in such battles, these features are all crucial. To that end, the GX-10, at least on paper, looks like it could be the most user-friendly form factor of the lot.
Plus, when you consider players’ reactions to Neural DSP ditching its own touchscreen for the Nano Cortex, this looks to be a really smart move from Boss – it certainly capitalizes on the demand for a conveniently sized, touchscreen-equipped all-in-one rig.
On paper, it offers 23 guitar amps, nine bass amps, and 170 different effects that are divided between overdrives, distortions, modulations, delays and reverbs. There are also bass-dedicated effects, and some Boss classic tones, including the Slow Gear, Octave, Slicer and more.
Naturally, these are all supported by Boss’ AIRD technology, with the GX-10 running on the core sound engine that powers the larger GX-100.
In practice, the GX-10 can accommodate up to two amps and 15 effects blocks in each memory (besting the HX Stomp's count of up to eight blocks in one chain) and, thanks to that touchscreen, signal chains can be easily configured and customized – in series and parallel, if needed – by a neat ‘drag and drop’ function.
Plus, a variety of control modes also promise the ability to get the most out of just three footswitches (Livesets, for example, are available here).
Connectivity-wise, there’s a send and return for integrating other effects, stereo outputs, a headphones jack for silent practice, and a USB-C port for using the GX-10 as an audio interface.
And, similar to Line 6’s HX Edit and Neural DSP’s Cortex Cloud software, the Boss Tone Studio lets GX-10 players further deep dive into preset management, effect parameters, upload third party IRs and more from both their laptops and smartphones.
Then there’s the price: the GX-10 will be available for $399. That is a very competitive price point indeed, especially when you consider the HX Stomp is $649.
Granted, we’ll have to get hands-on to be absolutely sure, but this could very well be the compact rig replacement to beat.
Visit Boss to find out more.
