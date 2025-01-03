“I don’t care if all guitar internet hates me. I cannot wait for this pendulum to swing back. Mark my words, it will”: Why Rhett Shull thinks amp modelers will fall out of favor in the future

While Reverb’s 21 best-selling amps of 2024 were all bereft of tubes, Shull is convinced that tube amps will make an inevitable comeback

The Best Selling "Amp" of 2024?! | Dipped in Tone Podcast
Trends and technologies come and go. Indeed, as the resurgence of vinyl records in recent years has shown, things that were once deemed old hat can perform shocking resurrections.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.