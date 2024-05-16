“This is sort of sacrilegious. I might have fibbed and said 'never' with the digital modeling…” Jim Root has switched to the Neural DSP Quad Cortex for some Slipknot shows – and plans on pulling his PRS guitars out of retirement

By
published

Despite once saying he'd stay clear of digital tech, Root has started dabbling in the amp modeling world – and recently used the Quad Cortex at a high-profile festival performance

Jim Root of Slipknot performs in concert at the Ericsson Globe Arena on February 21, 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden
(Image credit: Michael Campanella/Redferns/Getty)

Jim Root has revealed that, despite once asserting he’d steer clear of using digital amp modelers, he’s been using the Neural DSP Quad Cortex for some Slipknot shows.

The digital amp modeler versus tube amp conversation has hit new heights in recent months. Over the past few years, we’ve seen the likes of Iron Maiden’s Dave Murray, John Mayer and even Eric Johnson experiment with advanced amp tech.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.