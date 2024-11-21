“The tube amp brought into the 21st century”: Blackstar’s St. James 100 looks to set a new benchmark with its most powerful and lightest 100-watt amp yet

The latest evolution of the British amp maker’s pioneering St. James family smashes the sonic ceiling with more output, selectable tubes and a wealth of modern refinements

Blackstar St James 100
Blackstar’s St. James range of tube amps has just been taken to new heights with the unveiling of St. James 100 – the British firm’s flagship four-channel St. James unit, which is said to be “the world’s lightest” 100-watt amp.

The USP for the St James collective, which first arrived back in 2022, has always been firmly rooted in the notion that these are very much in a class of their own when it comes to weight.

Blackstar St James 100
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.