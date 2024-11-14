“John, Paul, George, Ringo, the first time they ever performed together in the Cavern Club, this amp was what they used”: Hear the amp said to be John Lennon’s first Vox put through its paces – with Noel Gallagher’s Les Paul

A 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin, believed to be John Lennon’s first Vox amp, is up for auction tomorrow (November 14). Lennon is thought to have used the amp during The Beatles' early shows at the Cavern Club and in recording their debut album, Please Please Me, at Abbey Road Studios.

“John, Paul, George, Ringo, the first time they ever performed together in the Cavern Club in Liverpool, this Vox AC 15 twin amp was the amplifier that they used,” comments Mark Hochman from auction house Propstore.

“It had been previously purchased around about three or four days earlier by Lennon himself and their manager, Brian Epstein, and the rest, as they say, is history.”

The historic amp is estimated to sell for between approximately $127,000 (£100,000) and $254,000 (£200,000), with current bids already exceeding the former figure.

In the video below, session musician Stuart Sidney puts the amp through its paces – courtesy of another piece of British music history, Noel Gallagher's Custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar.

Back in July, Guitar World reported that the 1962 Vox AC15 Twin, bearing serial number 4583, had resurfaced on an auction site in December 2023, where it was subsequently purchased.

The previous owner, presumably unaware of the serial number’s link to Lennon and the Fab Four, had painted the exterior matte black. Once the connection was discovered, the paint was meticulously removed to expose the original Fawn covering.

The brown diamond-pattern grille cloth and Goodman Alnico speakers were also restored to a period-correct format. Despite general scuffing and clear signs of age, the amp remains in remarkably good condition.

Since the initial Guitar World report, further research and photographic evidence indicate that Lennon’s AC15 Twin remained with The Beatles longer than first thought, until late 1963.

The live sale section of Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia auction, will begin at 10:00 AM EST/3:00 PM GMT tomorrow (November 14).

For more information, head to Propstore.