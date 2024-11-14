“John, Paul, George, Ringo, the first time they ever performed together in the Cavern Club, this amp was what they used”: Hear the amp said to be John Lennon’s first Vox put through its paces – with Noel Gallagher’s Les Paul
The 1962 Vox AC15 Twin is expected to fetch an estimated $120,000 at tomorrow's auction
A 1962 Fawn JMI Vox AC15 Twin, believed to be John Lennon’s first Vox amp, is up for auction tomorrow (November 14). Lennon is thought to have used the amp during The Beatles' early shows at the Cavern Club and in recording their debut album, Please Please Me, at Abbey Road Studios.
“John, Paul, George, Ringo, the first time they ever performed together in the Cavern Club in Liverpool, this Vox AC 15 twin amp was the amplifier that they used,” comments Mark Hochman from auction house Propstore.
“It had been previously purchased around about three or four days earlier by Lennon himself and their manager, Brian Epstein, and the rest, as they say, is history.”
The historic amp is estimated to sell for between approximately $127,000 (£100,000) and $254,000 (£200,000), with current bids already exceeding the former figure.
In the video below, session musician Stuart Sidney puts the amp through its paces – courtesy of another piece of British music history, Noel Gallagher's Custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar.
A post shared by Vox Amplification - UK & Ireland (@voxampsuk)
A photo posted by on
Back in July, Guitar World reported that the 1962 Vox AC15 Twin, bearing serial number 4583, had resurfaced on an auction site in December 2023, where it was subsequently purchased.
The previous owner, presumably unaware of the serial number’s link to Lennon and the Fab Four, had painted the exterior matte black. Once the connection was discovered, the paint was meticulously removed to expose the original Fawn covering.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The brown diamond-pattern grille cloth and Goodman Alnico speakers were also restored to a period-correct format. Despite general scuffing and clear signs of age, the amp remains in remarkably good condition.
Since the initial Guitar World report, further research and photographic evidence indicate that Lennon’s AC15 Twin remained with The Beatles longer than first thought, until late 1963.
The live sale section of Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia auction, will begin at 10:00 AM EST/3:00 PM GMT tomorrow (November 14).
For more information, head to Propstore.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
- Matt ParkerFeatures Editor, GuitarWorld.com
“I wanted a portable amp that I could use backstage before a show to warm up with. I like to plug my PRS right into it – there are no pedals required”: Orianthi and Orange team up to create the 20RT, a portable, versatile amp with high gain tones aplenty
I just found the first Boss Gen 3 Katana amp discounts in the wild ahead of Black Friday