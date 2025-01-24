“This is the secret weapon... This thing is incredible”: It’s finally here – Josh Homme teams up with Peavey to recreate its sought-after Decade amp – and it has a host of studio- and stage-ready upgrades

NAMM 2025: While Josh Homme isn't known for revealing too much about the gear he uses to craft his signature (and much-debated) tone, four years ago, he disclosed something that set tongues wagging – and sent many flocking to second-hand gear stores: his “secret weapon,” the Peavey Decade.

According to Homme, the compact and modest amp from the ’80s plays a vital role in achieving the tone imprinted on his repertoire, including No One Knows from Songs for the Deaf. Fast forward to 2025 – specifically NAMM 2025 – and Peavey has just launched a revamped, Josh Homme–inspired version of the amp: the Decade Too.

Josh Homme's secret weapon: Peavey Decade amp - YouTube Watch On

Weighing only 12 lbs and delivering 10 watts of “pure solid-state power,” this small guitar combo amp was designed in collaboration with Homme, with the intention of being practice room, recording- and stage-ready.

As the name suggests, it takes inspiration from the Peavey Decade's dedicated Normal and Saturation inputs, 3-band EQ, and Pre/Post gain knobs – but Homme requested a few enhancements to better suit modern players.

These include elevating the 3-band EQ with Bass and Treble boost switches, adding footswitch control to toggle between the Normal and Saturation channels, as well as an effects loop.

Peavey, alongside Homme, have also made this new version into a proper studio amp by adding a transformer-balanced XLR speaker-simulated direct out, complete with a level control and ground lift switch, that enables silent recording no matter how much you crank the amp.

And to hone in on the quintessential ’80s tone, it's also loaded with an all-new 8”, 8 Ohm internal Celestion driver voiced “like the best” of the Rola speakers used between 1980 and 1983, guaranteeing it packs a punch.

However, if the amp's volume isn't enough for you, there are also dual 1/4” speaker outputs for connecting to various cabinets – including the newly launched 1x8” Decade Too Extension Cab, which promises “superior projection and enhancement.”

Image 1 of 3 Peavey Decade Too (Image credit: Peavey) Decade Too Extension Cab (Image credit: Peavey) Peavey Decade pedal (Image credit: Peavey)

For pedal enthusiasts, Peavey has also packed the original Peavey Decade tone into a pedal that guarantees a “faithful recreation” of the sought-after amp. Emulating the amp’s iconic features, the pedal includes a switchable Saturation “channel” function, Pre and Post gain controls, the three-band EQ, and a hard bypass switch with an anti-click circuit.

The Peavey Decade Too and the extension cabinet, priced at $299.99 and $149.99 respectively, are currently available for pre-order from partner retailers – and, at that price, they’re going to make a significant dent in the sky-high asking prices of listings in the vintage market.

The price of the Peavey Decade pedal hasn’t been revealed yet, but we expect more information over the next few days.

For more information about the Decade Too, head to Peavey.