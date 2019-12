The Analysis Plus Yellow Oval instrument cable features conductors made of low-loss, 18-gauge, oxygen-free copper woven in a patented oval design. It is a balanced design, not coaxial.

The cable is used by Richard Bona, Paul Carrack, Jeremy Meek, Chris Rodriguez and Brad Rice of Keith Urban's band, plus Peter Holstrom, Rick Rosasa of Neil Young's band, Jack Casady of Hot Tuna, Jaime David Vazquez and other great players.

The street price is $109.

For more information, visit Analysis-plus.com.