Annie Shred Demos Ibanez RGKP6 Guitar with Mini Kaoss Pad — Video

In the brand-new video below, guitarist Annie Grunwald—better known in online land and on GuitarWorld.com as Annie Shred—demos a guitar that's a bona fide conversation starter, the Ibanez RGKP6.

What are all the conversations about? The guitar comes standard with a built-in Korg Mini Kaoss pad 2s.

"This guitar/control pad combo is a sick way to fuse extreme guitar with electronic music and real-time performance FX," Annie says.

"I wrote this piece [in the video] a while ago, and it ended up working perfectly for this demo. Playing around with this thing is ridiculously fun!"

Used extensively by DJs, the Korg Kaoss pad is a touchpad MIDI controller that allows real-time manipulation of its internal effects engine for line-in signals or audio samples. Despite its intended audience, the Kaoss has made its way into the rigs of some noteworthy guitarists, including Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, Nels Cline of Wilco, and Muse’s Matt Bellamy, who had one built into his custom guitar so he could manually trigger synthesized sounds.

The innovative folks at Ibanez have taken this to the next level with the RG Kaoss RGKP6, an affordable guitar that integrates Korg’s mini kaoss pad 2S to give players a great way to manipulate effects, samples and loops in real time.

For more about this guitar, head here. Also be sure to check out Paul Riario's official GW video and text review right here.

For more about Annie Shred, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.