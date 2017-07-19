Arobas Music Unveils Guitar Pro 7

Arobas Music has launched the 7th generation of their tablature and music notation software, Guitar Pro.

Compatible with Windows and macOS, this new version offers a new interface, optimized performances, as well as many new features.

Top features in Guitar Pro 7:

• The brand new graphic interface introduces mobile sidebars as well as a toolbar that allows you to access the main features with a single click.

• Tablature is now available for every track, including drums.

• The audio setting for the RSE (Realistic Sound Engine, soundbanks exclusive to Guitar Pro) tracks has been simplified. You can now choose your preset among 1000 models that bring together an instrument and an effect chain.

• RSE tracks can be mixed with MIDI without any lag or latency.

• Many new instrument sounds have been added, from gipsy guitar to electric sitar and dobro, fretless bass or bagpipes.

• You can now plug your guitar into Guitar Pro 7 via an audio interface and play along using the effect chain and the virtual amp set for the active track. You can choose from 10 guitar amps (from very clean to very distorted) and 3 bass amps.

• New audio export formats are available: MP3, FLAC, Ogg, AIFF.

• New musical notation elements have been added, like golpe for flamenco, pick scrape for the Van Halen fans, and dead slap for bass players. The elements of musical notation are now displayed more accurately (e.g.,bends, collisions between several elements).

• Performances have been optimized: startup is faster, scrolling is seamless, the sound quality is better, and the overall setup simpler.

• A polyphonic tuner allows you to check the tuning of every string with a single strum.

• MIDI and MusicXML imports and exports have been improved. You can now use a password to protect your files from being read or edited.

• Guitar Pro 7 allows you to read and edit files created with any other previous version of Guitar Pro.Availability and Pricing:

Guitar Pro 7 is compatible with Windows and macOS — available in its trial and full version (instant download or DVD-ROM), on guitar-pro.com and in stores, at the fixed price of 75,00 €/$. Users of previous versions (from version 1 to 6) can upgrade for 37,50 €/$ only.

Visit guitar-pro.com for further details.