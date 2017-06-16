Balaguer Guitars Introduces The Hyperion Standard

The Hyperion Standard is part of the brand new Artist Standard Series from Balaguer Guitars.

Offering a no-frills/pure riff-making Hyperion, this guitar is still packed with the features that matter. This model, like the Deluxe version, has stainless steel frets, locking tuners, and set-neck construction.

Whether you play rock, metal, or country, this guitar will deliver thick but articulate tone with every chord and note you play. The Hyperion Standard is a one pickup, one knob, straight forward rock n' roll guitar.

Visit balaguerguitars.com to find out more information on this model, and to pre-order.



Check it out here: