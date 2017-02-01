Bedell Guitars Introduces Revolution Series

(Image credit: Bedell Guitars)

Bedell Guitars has introduced the Revolution Series, featuring hand-tuned guitars crafted in Bend, Oregon, from exotic tonewoods. From the company:

A two-year quest led to the new series, which delivers accentuated response in the bass tones, clear, balanced tone, and elegant details.

Bedell Guitars sought to create a series in the Folk Rock Collection that would deliver a breakthrough bass response: loud and profound. Tom Bedell’s search for cocobolo, an incredibly figured, accented with sap wood known as the densest tonewood of all, led to Nicaragua, where he secured the beautiful-looking exotic tonewood–all legally harvested and fully documented.

Bedell had previously found cocobolo to be heavy and not responsive, so the Bedell Guitars team identified the target frequencies that would enable the most responsive back. They then significantly reduced the thickness of the cocobolo, and therefore the weight, and paired it with stout Adirondack spruce tops.

“The result is an acoustic revolution,” Tom Bedell explains. “It’s amazing how efficiently the Revolution delivers the lower energy bass notes. It almost sounds like a woofer is built right into the instrument.” In addition, Hand Tuning of each guitar pairs the frequencies of the tops and backs for fine-tuned balance and projection.

The earthy elegance of the Revolution with its rope purfling and rosette and artistic fret inlay compliment the melding of the Revolution burst with the natural landscapes in each cocobolo tonewood set.

Dreadnought, orchestra and parlor body shapes are available. Each hand-tuned model features cocobolo back/sides, paired with an Adirondack spruce top and Eastern hard rock maple neck. The top is finished in a Revolution burst gloss, with a gloss finish on the body and neck.

Additional features include:

Headplate Veneer: Cocobolo

Fretboard/Bridge: Ebony

Scale Length: 25.5” (25” for parlor)

Nut Width: 1.69”

Inlay: Revolution

Binding: East Indian rosewood

Nut/Saddle: Bone

Tuning Machines: Waverly, gold

The Bedell Revolution Series is available for a sell price of $3,990 (includes deluxe hardshell case). All the cocobolo used has been sourced and tracked in accordance with new CITES regulations.

To learn more, visit bedellguitars.com.