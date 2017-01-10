NAMM 2017: Four New Colors for St. Vincent's Signature Guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man recently introduced its 2017 Spring Collection, just in time for the Winter NAMM Show, which takes place in Ahaheim, California, next week.

The announcement, which you can check out right here, includes 27 bold new looks for the company's most popular instrument models, including four new colors for St. Vincent's signature guitar.

If you haven't noticed by now, St. Vincent happens to be Guitar World's current cover star. It's been a popular cover, due in no small part to the hilarious "bikini" the guitarist is sporting in the brilliant cover photo by Travis Shinn.

“I did a quick Google search of women on the cover, and all I really saw was girls in bikinis holding guitars like they’ve never held a guitar before,” Annie Clark—better known as St. Vincent—told Guitar World. “I started thinking about that and just wanted to make my own absurdist comment on it. I couldn’t really let it slide without poking a bit of fun and taking the piss a little!”

You see, for years, Guitar World published a one-off magazine, a buyer’s guide that featured—you guessed it—models posing with musical equipment. That mag may no longer be in production, but the internet remembers all and provided Clark with some ripe source material for her cover concept.

Anyway, Ernie Ball has just released two exclusive new behind-the-scenes St. Vincent videos. In the top clip, you can see her Guitar World photo shoot as it happened. In the bottom clip, she discusses her signature Ernie Ball Music Man guitar. P.S.: At the very bottom of this story, you can see all the new-for-2017 colors for her signature model.

For more information, visit music-man.com.

Envisioned and designed by St. Vincent with support from the award-winning engineering team at Ernie Ball Music Man, the unique electric guitar was crafted to perfectly fit her form, playing technique and personal style. Featuring an African mahogany body, Ernie Ball Music Man tremolo, gunstock oil and hand-rubbed rosewood neck and fingerboard, St. Vincent inlays, Schaller locking tuners, 5-way pick up selector with custom configuration and 3-mini humbuckers, the guitar also comes complete with a custom three-dimensional pickguard.

Available in 4 new color packages: Stealth Black with black hardware, matte finished maple neck and ebony fretboard, Tobacco Burst, Polaris White and Heritage Red with gold hardware.