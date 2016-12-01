Ernie Ball Music Man Introduces Spring 2017 Guitar/Bass Lineup

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Ernie Ball Music Man has introduced its 2017 Spring Collection, which you can check out below. The announcement includes 27 bold new looks for its most popular instrument models.

For more information, visit music-man.com.

John Petrucci Majesty Monarchy Series

Introducing the Monarchy Series John Petrucci Majesty guitars. New for 2017 the Monarchy series feature a highly flamed maple shield seated in an African Mahogany body. While previous models have featured a completely matte finish, the Monarchy series features a glossy finish on the front and a matte finish on the back for a luxurious look and feel.

Equipped with DiMarzio Sonic Ecstasy pickups and a piezo bridge, the Monarchy series offer a versatile palette of tones. Available in 4 exciting new finishes, Black Knight, Imperial Blue, Majestic Purple and Royal Red, in both 6 and 7 string configurations.

New Colors for St. Vincent

Envisioned and designed by St. Vincent with support from the award-winning engineering team at Ernie Ball Music Man, the unique electric guitar was crafted to perfectly fit her form, playing technique and personal style. Featuring an African mahogany body, Ernie Ball Music Man tremolo, gunstock oil and hand-rubbed rosewood neck and fingerboard, St. Vincent inlays, Schaller locking tuners, 5-way pick up selector with custom configuration and 3-mini humbuckers, the guitar also comes complete with a custom three-dimensional pickguard.

Available in 4 new color packages: Stealth Black with black hardware, matte finished maple neck and ebony fretboard, Tobacco Burst, Polaris White and Heritage Red with gold hardware.

30th Anniversary Stingray 5 Bass

Since its introduction in 1986, the StingRay5 has been embraced as one of the world’s most innovative bass designs. To celebrate, Ernie Ball Music Man is proud to introduce the 30th Anniversary StingRay5. The ash body sports a transparent buttercream finish and each neck features roasted figured maple. Your choice of maple or rosewood fretboard is accented with a white binding, white face dots and stainless steel frets.

The preamp and pickup are exclusive to this anniversary model, providing both ample punch and articulation. Each instrument ships with a red tortoise shell pickguard and a certificate of authenticity.

Steve Lukather Luke III Limited-Edition Ball Family Reserve

The new Luke III Ball Family Reserve is the next evolution in the design process started with the original Luke model. Addressing Steve’s performance needs as a touring guitarist has been critical in the development of this new edition. Available in new Tumescent finish, and signed by Steve Lukather himself. Limited to 300 instruments worldwide.

John Petrucci JP15

The JP15 features a lightweight African mahogany body with choice of quilt or flame maple top. The roasted maple neck and fingerboard adds just the right amount of snap and brightness while providing more stability in ever changing climates. The JP15 is powered by twin custom Dimarzio Illuminator pickups, piezo bridge system and on board 20db gain boost.

Available in 6 or 7 string with Music Man JP tremolo, 3 way Toggle pickup selector and Music Man hardshell case. Available in new Translucent Teal Burst finish.

Cutlass Guitar

The Ernie Ball Music Man Cutlass guitar pays homage to the vintage styling and cosmetic appeal of Leo Fender’s original Music Man models. Updated vintage spec electronics, super smooth vintage tremolo system, and lightweight alder bodies are welcome refinements to these new modern renditions.

Oversized 4 over 2 headstock with straight string pull for superior tuning stability and flawless craftsmanship throughout make these new modern classics a perfect culmination of old world aesthetics and styling with modern design and playability. Available in Charcoal Frost and Coral Red finishes.

Stingray Guitar

The StingRay guitar features updated vintage spec humbucking pickups, a super smooth modern tremolo system and off-set lightweight African Mahogany body. The sound is big and bold when needed but smooth as glass if desired thanks to the perfectly voiced custom pickups. 3-way switch accesses versatile coil combinations while oversized 4 over 2 headstock with straight string pull provide superior tuning stability.

Flawless craftsmanship throughout make the Stingray a perfect culmination of old world aesthetics and styling with modern design and playability. Available in Charcoal Frost and Coral Red finishes.

Old Smoothie

Named for its smooth even tone that is reminiscent of the highly sought after vintage Music Man StingRay sound, “Old Smoothie” has been precisely reproduced including the one-of-a-kind custom made 10 pole piece Alnico pickup design, alder body, headstock and pickguard shape, 34-inch scale maple neck and fingerboard, high profile narrow frets, 2-band active electronics, and hardware. Available in two new color options, Mint Green and Butterscotch.

Stingray 4 Bass

First introduced in 1976, the StingRay has been revered as one of the most iconic bass guitars in history. The StingRay was the first production four string bass to feature on-board active equalization. The flagship of the Music Man line, today’s StingRay is the same as it was some forty years ago featuring a solid roadworthy construction, massive hardened steel bridge, elegant oval pickguard, 3+1 tuning key configuration, and the ever popular Music Man humbucker. All of which combined produce a look, feel and sound that are remarkably unmistakable. Available in Firemist Gold and Firemist Purple with black hardware, and reissued Powder Blue finishes.

Stingray 5 Bass

The first bass designed by Ernie Ball Music Man, the Stingray 5 was unveiled in 1987 and has been an industry standard for extended range basses ever since. With its powerful punchy sound, the added flexibility of additional pickups and a comfortably contoured body the StingRay5 satisfies even the most demanding of players. Available in Firemist Purple and Firemist Gold with black hardware, and reissued Powder Blue finishes.

Bongo Bass

The Bongo represents everything a modern bass should be: well balanced, comfortable, resonant and expressive with effortless playability. The double cutaway basswood body design is of superior construction and along with a 24 fret finished neck offers unimpeded access for high register two octave fretwork. Available in single humbucking, double humbucking and humbucking single configurations the Bongo along with it’s 4 band eq, neodymium pickups and 18V active preamp deliver a powerful combination of unparalleled tonal diversity. Available in Firemist Gold and Firemist Purple finishes, both with black hardware.