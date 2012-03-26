Blackstar Amplification Announces HT-5TH Anniversary Amp

Blackstar Amplification is celebrating its five-year anniversary by expanding its popular HT-5 line of tube amplifiers with a very limited-edition anniversary model, the HT-5TH.

The new 2x10 combo amp features custom cosmetics including cream covering, paired with custom colored grille cloth. The chassis top panel is marked as an HT-5 Anniversary Edition, and the 5th Anniversary logo is featured on the back. Only 2,500 units will be available worldwide.

Like other models in the HT-5 lineup, the HT-5TH offers real tube sound in a compact format. While the preamp uses a traditional 12AX7 tube, the power section uses the dual-triode 12BH7 tube wired in a push-pull circuit. This configuration produces the crunch and break-up characteristics of a traditional 100 Watt amp, delivering a sound rich in tube harmonics and compression even at the lowest volume levels.

The two-channel HT-5TH offers Clean and Overdrive channels (a channel-switching footswitch is included). Blackstar's unique Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) works with the three-band EQ to provide infinite tone-shaping control that can create U.K. and U.S.A. flavors of sound-and anywhere in between-so players can easily dial in 'the sound in their head'.

The speaker emulated line output provides a convenient way to record or to connect to a larger sound system. Using the emulated line output will not cancel the internal or external speaker sound, allowing the HT-5TH to serve as a monitor source. This same output can be used with headphones for private practice. The Series Effects Loop is equipped with a level switch to match the signal of nearly any external effect processor. A line input is also included, allowing the player to jam-along with a CD, MP3, etc.

To round out the package, the HT-5TH comes equipped with two 10" Celestion speakers.

The Blackstar HT-5TH five Watt, 2x10 all-tube combo amp will be available mid-Summer, 2012, with a U.S. street price of $549.99

For more information, visit blackstaramps.co.uk.