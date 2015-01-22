NAMM 2015: Blackstar Launches D:Core BEAM, Its First Bluetooth Guitar Amp

Follow along with Guitar World's coverage of the 2015 Winter NAMM Show with nonstop gear news items and videos on GuitarWorld.com's official NAMM 2015 Zone, updates on Facebook and photos and more on Twitter and Instagram.

Blackstar has introduced the new ID:Core BEAM amp.

Based on the control set of the critically acclaimed and best-selling ID:Core series of guitar amps, the ID:Core BEAM takes incredible guitar tone into the home and becomes the central hub for instruments and stunning music playback.

For the first time ever in a Blackstar product you also get Bluetooth functionality allowing you to wirelessly stream music to the amplifier. Alongside the six electric guitar Voices, there are also two bass, two acoustic and two acoustic simulator Voices with built in vintage style effects for each.

The ID:Core BEAM’s cabinet contains separately sealed and ported left and right speaker chambers to deliver clear, natural audio and excellent stereo separation, while the fully sealed and ported construction gives incredible bass response from a compact box even at low volume. ID:Core BEAM will outclass the sonic performance of the most well-respected MP3 docks and with Super Wide Stereo the sound will fill the room.

USB connectivity gives pro audio recording when creativity strikes, seamlessly integrating as a low latency interface for DAWs. With Blackstar’s free Insider software, it also allows you to deep edit and share patches with the online community.

Beautifully styled, the ID:Core BEAM’s retro-cool design will look at home in any room.

For more information, please visit blackstaramps.com.

