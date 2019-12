BluGuitar TwinCab (Image credit: bluguitar.com)

BluGuitar—of the BluGuitar Amp 1 System fame—has announced its new TwinCab amp cabinet.

The TwinCab weighs under 20 kilograms (44 pounds) and can be operated in both mono and stereo. Its closed-back design boasts two bass reflex openings, while two BG-12 Special Speakers—placed within the cab’s Baltic birch construction—also come standard.

The TwinCab comes with a padded protective cover.

The TwinCab is available now for £699 (~$940). For more info, head on over to bluguitar.com.