Bootlegger Unveils New Spade 24-Fret Travel Guitar

Bootlegger has unveiled the Spade, a 25.5-inch scale, five-pound, 24-fret travel guitar.

The Spade boasts a three-piece hard maple body and hard swamp ash wood body wings. There’s also a maple neck, Brazilian Cherry Jatoba fingerboard and neck-through construction. The guitar features a Honey Natural polyurethane finish.

Pickups are two Alnico Humbucker S Korea Bootleggers, with controls for volume and tone, and a three-way toggle switch. There’s also a Monorail bridge that isolates each saddle/string so that it vibrates optimally.

The Spade comes with an OHSC hard case that is ideal for road or plane traveling.

The Spade is available for $549.

For more information or to purchase, head over to Bootlegger.