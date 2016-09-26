Boss Introduces Its New Katana Amp Lineup

(Image credit: BOSS)

Boss has announced a new lineup for its Katana amp series featuring refined rock tones and built-in Boss effects.

From the company:

Born of the development process behind the acclaimed Waza amplifier, the Katana series embodies Boss’s determined pursuit of the ultimate rock sound. Offering class-defying tone, touch response, and presence, Katana amps are perfect for gigging guitarists, and also excel for recording and practice at home.

Katana—the traditional sword carried by the historic samurai of Japan—is a symbol of honor and precision, and artistry in Japanese culture. Adopting the majestic sword’s name with pride, the Katana amps deliver smooth, cutting rock tones honed by generations of BOSS dedication and expertise. Featuring proprietary circuit designs and meticulous tuning, the Katana series combines traditional craftsmanship and breakthrough functions to produce true next-generation rock amplifiers.

The Katana lineup consists of three combo amplifiers and an amplifier head. The 50-watt Katana- 50 and 100-watt Katana-100 are each equipped with a custom 12-inch speaker. The Katana- 100/212 has 100 watts of power and is equipped with two custom 12-inch speakers. The 100-watt Katana-Head is designed for use with an external speaker cabinet such as the Waza Amp Cabinet 412, but includes a convenient integrated monitor speaker for tone preview and practice.

For more information, visit BossUS.com.