Boss Unveils GT-001 Guitar Effects Processor — with Demo Video

Boss has introduced its new GT-001 Guitar Effects Processor, a desktop unit with premium sound and an integrated USB audio interface.

From the company:

Equipped with a huge selection of top-quality COSM amps and effects, 1/4-inch and XLR inputs and much more, the compact GT-001 brings flagship BOSS guitar tones and advanced recording features to any home studio or mobile setup.

Inside the GT-001’s streamlined body is a full-featured multi-effects engine, with COSM amps and effects equivalent to the GT-100 Version 2.0, BOSS’ top-of-the-line processor for stage performers. Dual effects chains allow users to create sophisticated tones with two amps and series/parallel effects routings. Advanced parameters include a channel divider for A/B switching of effects chains, either via a connected footswitch or according to frequency or dynamics.

The GT-001 also functions as a high-quality USB audio interface for a Mac or Windows computer, with four-channel operation for enhanced flexibility while recording, re-amping, and mixing.

Users can listen to the GT-001’s amps and effects while capturing an unprocessed signal in their DAW, record processed and dry tones on separate tracks, and listen to a mix while re-amping and adjusting guitar tones through the GT-001. Flexible power via the included AC adapter or a computer’s USB bus offers great convenience, particularly when using the GT-001 for mobile recording with a laptop PC.

In addition to a 1/4-inch guitar input, the GT-001 also has an XLR mic input (with phantom power) for capturing vocals and acoustic instruments. Specially designed patches for vocals and acoustic guitars are included as well, providing great sound for monitoring and tracking. There’s also a stereo aux input for connecting a smart phone or drum machine for jamming when the GT-001 is not connected to a computer.

The GT-001 includes a newly developed monophonic guitar-to-MIDI function that allows users to play MIDI instruments in a computer using a normal guitar. This cool function is great fun when working with Roland’s free Guitar Friend Jam software, and also lets users experiment with soft synths and MIDI sequencing in music production software.

For more information, visit BossUS.com.

)