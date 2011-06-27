Bryan Baker and Magneto Guitars: Fresh Guitarist Meets Fresh Guitar Line

New artist-and-gear connections happen fast in the world of social networking. That’s why Guitar World has a site like this, with bloggers like me contributing content.

The fresh buzz around my networks this week includes the hook-up of an indie fusion guitar phenom with an exciting new Euro guitar brand. Those not yet familiar with Bryan Baker or Magneto Guitars can discover them now, or wait for the standard print media channels to eventually come around.

Sure, I’m pluggin’ these folks. But quality up-and-comers are worth talking about.

Baker fronts the Los Angeles-based Black Baptista, with a debut album just out and an upcoming European tour in the works. Summer shows include venues i.e. the Roxy, Whiskey and Viper Room. The trio consists of Peter Boskovich on bass plus drummer Andy Sanesi, who has worked in Scott Henderson’s Nomad project (not to be confused with Tribal Tech’s Nomad album).

Baker, a child guitar virtuoso who attended Berklee on a full ride, came up the jazz/fusion ranks touring early on with the likes of Steps Ahead. But he’s been involved in so many diverse projects and genres, that he’s basically like a bomb exploding in all directions. With Black Baptista, Baker is exploring a heavy blues and the early rock power trio concept with some very raw sounds. No slick, smooth contempo, Flippingtons format happening here.

A new Magneto Guitars Sonnet model, in racing orange, just arrived this week in the Baker camp, and Baker is raving, “It’s the best-sounding instrument I’ve ever played.” Magneto Guitars is a partnership between France-based designer Christian Hatstatt, formerly with Switzerland’s Blade Guitars, and veteran luthier Kei Yatsuzuka in Japan.

They produce ultra-exotic S & T-type guitars in Japan, using top hardware, electronics and woods. Some woods and components are USA-produced, as well as Sen Ash grown in Japan.

Although their classic body styles appear pretty standard, Magneto actually shortens the rear section of the body in order to shift certain resonance zones closer to the bridge area.

So yeah, I’m plugging an artist and a boutique guitar line here. But neither has the marketing muscle for a mainstream ad campaign. Still, you oughta know about them! That’s my mission as a guitar blogger: fresh guitarists and fresh guitar lines. Discover more about Baker and Magneto Guitars at Google.com.

JP Holesworth authors the Stratoblogster Guitar Blog and resides in rural Oregon, surrounded by pinot noir vineyards, hop plantations, medical MJ farms and extreme environMENTAL consciousness. But he loves red meat and vacuum tubes!