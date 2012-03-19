C. F. Martin & Co. Introduces 00-DB Jeff Tweedy Custom Artist Edition Guitar

C. F. Martin & Co. has introduced a new Custom Artist Edition, the 00-DB Jeff Tweedy model, which was designed in collaboration with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy.

The guitar will be unveiled at Musikmesse, which is taking place in Frankfurt, Germany, this week. This limited-edition guitar will be built for two years only.

The 00-DB Jeff Tweedy Edition is a traditional 14-fret 00-size guitar with a deeper body for fuller sound and a modified V-shape neck with long scale (25.4 inches).

The top, back and sides are made from 100 percent FSC-certified mahogany, and the guitar features a mahogany sunburst top inspired by a Martin museum piece Tweedy has long admired.

The interior label of each guitar is signed by Tweedy and numbered in sequence. Tweedy acquired his first Martin in 1998 while recording Mermaid Avenue Volume 1 with Wilco and Billy Bragg.

“It has been such a privilege to work with Martin to design this guitar,” Tweedy said. “The shape and the aesthetic are based largely on my favorite go-to Martins I have been using for years to write and record music. It is a huge honor to have my name associated with an instrument of this caliber.”

“Jeff Tweedy has carried the torch of acoustic songwriting to an exciting place in contemporary music. He is a remarkable ambassador for Martin and has bridged generations of fans” said Chris Martin, Chairman and CEO, C. F. Martin & Co.

“It is a pleasure to work with such a talented artist and to see this partnership reach a new level with the 00-DB Jeff Tweedy model.”

For all the specs on this guitar, visit its page on Martin's website.