Campbell American Guitars Announces New WEW Series

Campbell American Guitars has announced the release of its latest model, the WEW.

The WEW draws inspiration from contoured-body, double-cutaway electric guitars of the 1950s and '60s.

Each WEW has a full, round C-neck shape and a 12-inch radius fretboard. The instrument also has a 25 ½-inch-scale neck and a body carved from premium Northwestern alder and finished with 100 percent nitro cellulose lacquer.

Handmade by a small group of luthiers in the Campbell American shop (in New England's Blackstone Valley), the WEW is truly a custom-built instrument in that it can be built to suit each player's individual tastes. Guitarists can choose from a variety of standard and custom colors. The guitar can be built using several different single-coil pickups by Jason Lollar, Lindy Fralin, Dimarzio and others.

For information on the WEW and other Campbell American Guitars, visit campbellamerican.com.