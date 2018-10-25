Caroline Guitar Company Debuts New Hawaiian Pizza Fuzzdrive

Caroline Guitar Company has announced that its Hawaiian Pizza Fuzzdrive pedal—previously available only as a one-day limited purchase with fundraising proceeds to benefit the Girls Rock Columbia tuition assistance program—is now available to the public.

The Hawaiian Pizza features three controls, which users can tweak to dial up everything from cheap tube amp sounds to crunchier, vintage British tones and fuzzy blasts. Its design also features an internal pickup simulator, allowing it to be placed anywhere in the signal chain or after a wireless system.

The Caroline Guitar Company Hawaiian Pizza Fuzzdrive is available now for $169.99.

For more on the pedal, head on over to carolineguitar.com.