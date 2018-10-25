Catalinbread Introduces New NiCompressor

Catalinbread has announced the release of the NiCompressor, a new pedal inspired by the Loco Box "The Choker" Compressor of the Seventies.

Boasting exceptional tone-shaping capabilities, the NiCompressor offers bass and treble knobs for enhanced bottom and high end, as well as increased sustain. Additionally, a gain knob allows the user to add in some grit, while the single compression control enables quick and easy adjustments.

The NiCompressor is offered in Silver & Black or White Soft Pearl enclosures and is available in stores and online for $249.99, beginning on November 23. Head over to Catalinbread for more info.