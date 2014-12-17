Charvel Guthrie Govan Signature Guitar — Demo Video

Below, check out a new demo video of Charvel's Guthrie Govan signature model guitar.

The video was created and posted by the gang at Matt's Music Center in Weymouth, Massachusetts. I discovered Matt's Music because they're selling—via eBay—my next guitar. I won't tell you what it is because I don't want you guys swooping in on it before me!

Anyway, it was nice to find out they also post quality gear demos—and for some uncommon brands.

Here's some information on the guitar:

Caramelized basswood body

Available with bird’s–eye maple or flame maple top

Bolt–on "caramelized" flame-maple neck with two graphite rods for enhanced neck stability

Compound–radius (12″–16″) flame–maple fingerboard with 24 extra jumbo stainless steel frets

HSH pickup configuration featuring Charvel Custom MFB pickups for clear and transparent tone.

For more information about the guitar, head here. To follow Matt's Music Center on Facebook, head in this general direction. Don't buy my guitar!

Follow Guitar World's Damian Fanelli on Twitter. He's a swell fellow.