Classic Crunch: NEXI Unleashes 1970s Distortion Pedal

Put on your platform shoes and enjoy the vibe of NEXI Industries’ new 1970s Distortion DIS-01. From the company:

This electric guitar effect pedal provides a classic crunch with a warm, deep growl, allowing the player to achieve the vintage British tone used in many classic rock recordings.

But “old school” tone doesn’t mean old-school technology struggles. NEXI’s engineers have achieved that classic sound with analog design and a cutting-edge, plug-and-play design that accommodates the needs of today’s players.

Like all NEXI pedals, the 1970s Distortion was designed by boutique effect pedal creators, the self-declared “Vintage Analog Protection Squad,” who are committed to providing a unique tone without compromise. All NEXI pedals are true bypass and hybrid, and all are tailor-made to plug and play. That means the 1970s Distortion can be used standalone with a 9V battery or plugged right, an external power supply, or NEXI’s revolutionary pedal board.

Aptly named “The Solution,” this heavy-duty board has a two-channel switch and three-step booster to satisfy every guitarist’s ego. It’s also equipped with covers that protect ports against dirt and beverage spills (splash-proof), a built-in tuner and power supply, and two USB charging docks for tablet or smartphone. Players can rock confidently, knowing that their board—and their 1970s Distortion pedal—are safe and sound.

So whether a player is covering classic rock tunes or just wants to channel that vintage tone in a modern jam, the 1970’s Distortion pedal is their ticket back in time—all at the reasonable rate of €99.95 (approx. U.S. $105).

