NEXI Offers "The Solution" to Guitar Pedalboard Troubles

(Image credit: NEXI Industries)

NEXI Industries, a new-to-market guitar effect pedal manufacturer, officially launches today with a proposition to guitarists everywhere: Focus more on playing, and don’t worry about the pedalboard.

Better yet, forget conventional notions of what stomp boxes and pedalboards look like. NEXI has created a unique plug-‘n-play system that connects up to eight effect pedals in one resilient, splash-proof (beer-proof) pedalboard. From the company:

Revolutionary, simple and fun, NEXI’s products solve many of the common problems guitarists have experienced over the last 60 years.

Aptly named “The Solution,” every detail of this heavy-duty board has been designed with the user in mind. With a two-channel switch and three-step booster (7dB, 12dB and 20dB) to satisfy every guitarist’s ego, The Solution is also equipped with covers that protect ports against dirt and beer spills, a built-in tuner and power supply, and two charging docks for tablet or smartphone. Free of the typical cable mess, power supply stress and beverage catastrophes, the guitarist is free to play—and that’s where the fun really begins. There are no patch cables between the pedals.

Like The Solution pedalboard, NEXI pedals were designed in response to common player frustrations. NEXI’s boutique effects pedal creators, the self-declared “Vintage Analog Protection Squad,” know how difficult it can be to create inspiring harmonies when every pedal is different in shape, size, and power supply. To solve this compatibility issue, the Squad created a balanced selection of classic analog pedals, tailor-made for plug ‘n play. All NEXI pedals are true bypass and hybrid, for use in The Solution pedalboard or as standalone. To use a pedal outside the board, players can use a 9V battery or connect to an external power supply.

To introduce players to this innovative product line, NEXI has created a Starter Pack centered on its feature-loaded pedalboard. To complete the Starter Pack, NEXI has included its esteemed Overdrive pedal. From low-gain growl to modern muscle, Overdrive delivers the dirt when needed. It’s just one of 14 pedals NEXI has developed for a variety of styles, from rock, blues and country to metal, alternative and funk.

Launching worldwide, NEXI’s Starter Pack is available for €199.95 (approx. USD $218). Add-on pedals are available at €99 each (approx. USD $108).

For a closer look at NEXI’s product line, check out the three videos below and visit NEXI.eu.