Cleartone Strings and Washburn Guitars Announce OEM Partnership

Cleartone is proud to announce a new OEM partnership with Washburn Guitars.

Washburn's new premium models, including the Woodline 10/20 series and the highly anticipated 2016 Heritage Series, will now come standard with Cleartone strings. The new Washburn Heritage Series guitars are slated for release in January 2016 at the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

As the world leader and pioneer of premium treated guitar strings, Cleartone prides itself on creating strings designed to give players an average of 36 percent louder volume and up to 5 times longer string life than traditional strings. Cleartone’s innovative treatment process has provided guitarists with an extended-life guitar string option that in no way compromises tone or feel.

Since 1883, Washburn has been fine-tuning the art of guitar craftsmanship. Among many notable achievements, Washburn is credited with introducing the very first dreadnought-sized acoustic guitar, which many consider to be the most widely popular acoustic guitar today.

With an unparalleled reputation for fine handcrafted instruments, Washburn continues to inspire musicians worldwide and is looking forward to continuing this tradition of excellence hand-in-hand with Cleartone strings.