The Commander-In-Chief Demos and Discusses DR Guitar Strings — Video

During her recent visit to Guitar World HQ in New York City, seven-string guitarist the Commander-In-Chief took some time to discuss—and demo—her guitar strings of choice, DR Strings.

From the company:

DR Neons—like the ones the Commander-in-Chief is using in the video below—are super-bright, color-coated strings that sound clear, bright and musical. Players love the bright Neon colors and their remarkable sound. Super bright in daylight and under stage lighting, DR Neons are 100 percent black-light reactive and glow strongly under UV lighting.

Neons are the first coated string to make no apologies. While Neons last as long as a coated string should (three to four times as long as uncoated strings), they sound as good, or better, than uncoated strings.

You can pick your own neon colors at drstrings.com. Be sure to follow DR Strings on Facebook.

The Commander-in-Chief's new album, 2 Guitars: The Classical Crossover Album, which she recorded with classical guitarist Craig Ogden, is available now.

For more information on the new album and the Commander-in-Chief, visit commandermusic.com.