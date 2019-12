Cort Guitars Brings Back Curbow Series of Basses

Cort Guitars has announced the Curbow Series of basses for 2012, including the Curbow 41, Curbow 42, Curbow 51 and Curbow 52. The basses feature sturdy bolt-on necks, soft maple bodies and Bartolini electronics with slap-switch system.

The Curbow Series basses were developed in collaboration with bass builder Greg Curbow and feature the iconic Curbow designed headstock. The 2012 series basses are available in single- and dual-pickup models.

For more about Cort and the Curbow Series, visit cortguitars.com.

Specifications for the Curbow Series:

Curbow 41

Soft maple body

Three-piece Canadian hard maple neck

Rosewood fretboard

Die cast tuners

EB10 (4) bridge

Single Bartolini Active MK1-4 pickup and Bartolini MK-2 EQ with slap-switch system

Platinum hardware

D’Addario strings

Available in black and brown burst

MSRP $650 USD

Curbow 42

Soft maple body

Three-piece Canadian hard maple neck

Rosewood fretboard

Die cast tuners

EB10 (4) bridge

Two Bartolini MK1-4 pickups and Bartolini MK-1 EQ

Platinum hardware

D’Addario strings

Available in black and brown burst

MSRP $689 USD

Curbow 51

Soft maple body

Three-piece Canadian hard maple neck

Rosewood fretboard

Die cast tuners

EB10 (5) bridge

Single Bartolini Active MK1-5 pickup and Bartolini MK-2 EQ with slap-switch system

Platinum hardware

D’Addario strings

Available in black and brown burst

MSRP $695 USD

Curbow 52

Soft maple body

Three-piece Canadian hard maple neck

Rosewood fretboard

Die cast tuners

EB10 (5) bridge

Two Bartolini MK1-5 pickups and Bartolini MK-1 EQ

Platinum hardware

D’Addario strings

Available in black and brown burst

MSRP $729 USD