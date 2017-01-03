Cort Guitars Introduces NDX Baritone Acoustic-Electric

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Cort’s new NDX Baritone acoustic-electric guitar is designed for guitarists who want to play in lower-than-standard tuning, but struggle with intonation and thicker strings on standard acoustic models. From the company:

The Baritone is the latest addition to Cort’s NDX Series, and has a slightly elongated scale length of 27’’, making it easier to play and stay in tune in the lower B tuning. With excellent sonic balance and unique design elements, the NDX Baritone provides an unique playing experience for guitarists of various styles.

Like other models in the NDX Series, the Baritone is a deep Florentine cutaway that allows unfettered access to the highest frets. It has a special deep body shape with exceptional depth (up to 125mm) and width (lower bout of 412.5mm, upper bout of 292mm), providing a big, deep and lush soundscape. The rich tone further resonates with Cort’s advanced scallop x-bracing, as well as the high-quality materials used.

The NDX Baritone’s solid Sitka spruce top has superior strength and flexibility, allowing the tone to resonate freely. A beautifully balanced sound is achieved with a low-end that’s deep and tight, complemented by a warm, rich midrange and a brilliant and clear high-end. The mahogany back and sides, a standard for premium acoustics for many decades, further expand the bright, natural tone.

The NDX Baritone’s ivory-bound body is finished in Natural Satin, NDX Series guitars also feature a double abalone rosette for a modern take on a classic design. The rosewood fingerboard has a unique, ring-type design inlay that’s exclusive to this series. Grover tuners with black buttons provide a bold accent on the headstock. The NDX Baritone comes with D’Addario EXP23 Coated Phosphor Bronze Baritone Acoustic Guitar Strings (B-E-A-D-F#-B).

Players can share the NDX Baritone’s rich tone with large audiences by using the built-in Fishman Presys Blend EQ with Sonicore pickups. This onboard preamp includes a microphone that can be blended in with the under-saddle pickup for a wider range of sounds. A notch filter control is also included to eliminate feedback. The small-footprint Blend also has a built-in tuner with LED display, a Phase switch, and a unique pivot design for instant 9-Volt battery access.

Offering high-end construction, design and electronics, the NDX Baritone is priced at an MSRP of $699.99.

To learn more about Cort’s NDX Series, visit cortguitars.com.