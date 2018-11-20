Cort Introduces New KX257B Baritone 7-String

The newest addition to Cort’s KX Series, the KX257B baritone 7-string is designed with modern metal players in mind and offers up active midrange bark and seriously low tones.

The guitar boasts a 27-inch baritone scale, EMG RetroActive Super 77 pickups, single volume and tone knobs, a three-way toggle switch, strings-thru-body hardtail bridge, die-cast tuners and black nickel hardware.

Woods include a double-cutaway mahogany body finished in black matte, bolt-on hard maple neck and jatoba fingerboard with raindrop inlays designed specifically for the KX257B.

The KX257B is available now for $599.

For more information, head on over to cortguitars.com.