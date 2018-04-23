Cort Introduces X500 Electric Guitar

Cort has introduced the X500, the flagship model of its revamped X Series of electric guitars.

Built for aggressive metal styles, the X500 features distinct grain patterns on its Swamp Ash body wing, which is lightweight but has a tight, punchy sound with emphasis on the high-midrange. The X500 also features a five-piece Maple and Panga Panga neck and a compound radius fretboard.

The X500’s EMG pickups use ceramic magnets to ensure every note is heard, while the 81 uses aperture coils at the bridge deliver tones with large amounts of high-end cut and fluid sustain.

The X500 comes with one volume pot and tone pot with a three-pickup selector and a Floyd Rose Special tremolo system. The X500 is available in two natural finishes: Open Pore Trans Grey and Open Pore Jean Burst, and features white binding on the fingerboard, black hardware and die-cast tuners.

The X500 is available now for $1099.99.

For more info, head on over to cortguitars.com.