Cort Unveils New Gold-P6 Parlor Acoustic Guitar

Cort has debuted its new Gold-P6 parlor acoustic guitar.

The Gold-P6 has a deep body depth at 3 11/16’’ by 4 7/16’." It features solid mahogany sides, a Macassar ebony pyramid bridge and a slightly wider nut width for easier fingerstyle playing.

The Gold-P6 also has a Macassar ebony fingerboard, the Gold Series’ new neck profile with a rounded fingerboard edge, a 19-fret, 25.3-in. scale and a tight-fitting traditional dovetail neck joint reinforced by the addition of a bolt. The neck has also been reinforced with walnut inserts for additional rigidity and stability.

As with other acoustics in Cort's Gold Series, the solid Sitka spruce top of the Gold-P6 has been treated using a special torrefaction process called ATV (Aged to Vintage), which gives the guitar the open tone of a decades-old acoustic. The Gold-P6 is also built with X-bracing, a special UV finish and a soft-side case.

The Cort Gold-P6 parlor acoustic will be sold for an MSRP of $849.99.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to cortguitars.com.