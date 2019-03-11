Crazy Tube Circuits Announces New Limelight Fuzz Pedal

Crazy Tube Circuits has introduced the Limelight, a new vintage-voiced fuzz pedal with modern implementation.

Three hand-selected New Old Stock Germanium transistors make up the heart of the circuit. These transistors can be tweaked via a "beam" knob, a bias circuit that promises “virtually limitless” varieties of fuzz.

Setting beam all the way up and keeping gain low will give you "fat clean boost sounds," which the company says makes it "probably" the first fuzz pedal to achieve that distinction.

The pedal also features true bypass switching and operates with an external 9V DC power supply or 9V battery. It is available now for €189.

For more info, head on over to crazytubecircuits.com.