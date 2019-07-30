Crazy Tubes Circuits and Gus G Collaborate on New Greek Speed Demon Overdrive

Crazy Tubes Circuits has introduced the Greek Speed Demon, an overdrive pedal created in conjunction with former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G.

The new pedal boasts a straightforward three-knob interface (volume, tone and gain), and is designed to ”add clarity, punch and rich harmonics while compressing specific frequencies so the guitar sound is tight while cutting right through the mix,” according to Gus G.

Other features include true-bypass and premium audio-grade components.

The Greek Speed Demon is available for 149€, or approximately $166, and will begin shipping in December 2019. Only 250 are being offered.

