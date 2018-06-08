Danelectro Unveils New Cash Cow Overdrive Pedal

Danelectro Cash Cow Overdrive (Image credit: Danelectro)

Danelectro has unveiled its new Cash Cow overdrive pedal. The latest offering from Danelectro's Billionaire series, the Cash Cow aims to produce the sound of a 100-watt amp stack from a pedal.

The pedal features all-metal construction, a soft-touch true bypass footswitch and a 9V power supply operation. Its tones run the gamut from oversaturated to classic.

You can watch a demo of the pedal below.

The Danelectro Cash Cow overdrive pedal is available now for $79. For more info, head on over to billionairetone.com.