D’Angelico to Provide Custom Guitars for 2018 X Games Winners

At the 2018 X Games in Aspen, Colorado, all medal winners will receive a custom gold, silver, or bronze “medal” guitar at the winner’s podium courtesy of D’Angelico Guitars.

This year’s guitar is an all-new Bedford, the flagship model of D’Angelico’s first solid body collection throughout their 85-year history.

Hosted by ESPN, the X Games take place over January 25-28 at Buttermilk Mountain. The X Games GEICO Music Stage will feature LCD Soundsystem, Method Man and Red Man, Marshmello and Martin Garrix, a four-day interactive festival offering sponsor activations, entertainment, games, attractions, food and other activities for all ages. Located throughout the base of Buttermilk Mountain, X Fest will also include live music, athlete autograph signings, interactive games, giveaways, and much more.

D’Angelico Guitars will have an on-site giant gold medal guitar for photo opportunities as part of an interactive giveaway. Upload your photos to social media with the guitar for your chance to win.

The D’Angelico Guitars Aspen Showroom will be hosting events all week in honor of the X Games. Stop by for a jam with X Games pro athletes and special guests throughout the week. The shop will also be hosting in-store giveaways and special promotions. Official schedule of events to follow.

For more, visit dangelicoguitars.com.