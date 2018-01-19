D’Angelico to Unveil New Solid-Body Electric Guitars at NAMM 2018

New models from D’Angelico (from left): Bedford, Ludlow and Atlantic

D’Angelico Guitars will be debuting three all-new solid-body electric guitars at the 2018 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, marking their true foray into the world of solid-bodies for the first time in the company’s 85-year history.

Designed in New York City over the course of 2017, the solid-body designs aim to balance D’Angelico’s largely semi-hollow and hollowbody product line by providing a feedback-resistant option with tremendous sustain and tonal versatility.

Being introduced as a collection sharing aesthetic features and similar electronics setups, the Bedford, Ludlow and Atlantic will be available in the Premier and Deluxe Series to ensure accessibility for a range of players. Premier Series solid-bodies start at $699 MAP; Deluxe Series solid-bodies start at $1,199 MAP. Available at all D’Angelico authorized dealers March 2018.

Bearing the torch as the first model designed for the trio, the Bedford is a speedy offset that looks like it was plucked from the sixties. Strapped with Seymour Duncan pickups, the Bedford's stacked single-coil neck pickup offers spank, while the bridge humbucker brings the warmth. Settled in the middle position, the Bedford sounds remarkably balanced—both full and bright. Black finish available with maple neck and six-point tremolo bridge.

At once familiar and all-new, the Atlantic is a powerful single-cutaway solid-body. Strapped with two Seymour Duncan humbuckers, the Atlantic appears to be built for full, loud tones at first glance—but two push/pull tone knobs for coil-tapping offer exceptional single-coil tones as well. A deep belly cut and thinner body depth keep the Atlantic lightweight, while the slim-C neck shape guarantees playability.

Perhaps the most unique in the trio, the Ludlow is a striking offset that stands alone as the first of its kind. Built with maximum playability in mind, the Ludlow's unique body shape allows for effortless access to the highest frets, while a slim C-shape neck guarantees comfort. Seymour Duncan humbuckers and coil-tapping push/pull tone knobs bring the versatility, allowing the Ludlow to offer a range of sounds and remarkable sustain from its oversized body shape.

For more, visit dangelicoguitars.com.