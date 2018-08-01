Death By Audio Introduces New Waveformer Destroyer MK2

Death By Audio has introduced its new Waveformer Destroyer MK2 pedal.

A successor to the company's famed Waveformer Destroyer, the Waveformer Destroyer MK2 features—like its predecessor—2,048 possible settings. With the MK2 though, these settings are available in eight easily accessible switches, in contrast to the internal DIP switches on the original.

Other features of the pedal include master volume, plus Engage, Boost, Blast and Filter channels with two rocker switches per channel.

Only 50 Waveformer Destroyer MK2s will be made available, for $480 each.

For more info, head on over to deathbyaudio.com.