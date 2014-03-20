Demo Video: Electro-Harmonix EHX Tortion Overdrive/Distortion Pedal

The folks over at Electro-Harmonix have created and posted a new demo video for the company's EHX Tortion overdrive/distortion pedal.

You can check out the video, which features guitarist Bill Ruppert, below.

From the company:

"Our flagship overdrive/distortion covers vast tonal real estate and redefines versatility.

"Like a database of great tone, the EHX Tortion’s full complement of features and controls make dialing in inspired guitar sound intuitive. Whatever the era, from vintage to modern, your search for the ultimate tone has ended."

For more about the Tortion, visit ehx.com.