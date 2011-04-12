This is the Player for GW V2.0

Check out the good vibes emanating from the new DigiTech Hardwire Series TR-7 Tremolo/Rotary Stomp Box. This pedal, the latest in the Hardwire series, is a simple and powerful tool that's just right if you're in need of a host of lush, deep vibro-variations. The gorgeous-sounding pedal, which offers stereo output and true bypass, is simply designed and easy to use. It offers a wide range of tremolo options, including opto tremolo, bias tremolo and duo-trem, plus a rotary speaker effect, vibropan and more.