DiMarzio Announces New Vintage P90 Pickup

Vintage P90 Soapbar

DiMarzio has announced the Vintage P90 Soapbar (DP280S), Dog Ear (DP280D) and Full-Size Humbucker cover (DP286) pickups.

The Vintage P90 is DiMarzio’s recreation of a late Fifties Gibson single-coil. It boasts calibrated dual Alnico 5 sandcast magnets and is wound on a specially-made custom-designed vintage winding machine that utilizes vintage tape, braided single-conductor hookup cable and un-dipped coils.

Vintage P90 Dog Ear

According to DiMarzio, this design gives the Vintage P90 “sparkly mids and the growl of a vintage Fifties Les Paul.”

The Vintage P90 Soapbar and Dog Ear are being offered for a MAP of $89.99 each, and the Vintage P90 with Full-Size Humbucker cover for a MAP of $114.99.

For more information, head over to DiMarzio.