DiMarzio Releases Super Distortion 7 and Super Distortion 8 Pickups

DiMarzio has announced the release of Super Distortion 7 and Super Distortion 8 humbucking pickups for seven- and eight-string electric guitars.

From the company:

The world’s most popular high-output pickup is now available for seven- and eight-string guitars, with all of the sound and power that made the six-string version our best-selling pickup of all time. The Super Distortion 7 and Super Distortion 8 have an outstanding combination of tone and high output voltage that works with a very broad range of musical styles and sounds, from very clean to complete overdrive.

The seven-string version of the Super Distortion is a little hotter than the original, and the magnetic field responds quickly and accurately to the full range of the seven-string’s frequency response. Split-coil mode produces a very good vintage single-coil sound.

The Super Distortion 8 captures the essence of the original six-string version with some subtle tweaks. The output is slightly greater, and highs are a little warmer and the lows a little tighter to optimize performance with the eight-string’s longer scale length.

DiMarzio’s Super Distortion 7 and Super Distortion 8 pickups are made in the U.S. and can now be ordered for immediate delivery. Suggested List Price for the Super Distortion 7 is $119.99; suggested List Price for the Super Distortion 8 is $129.99.

For more information about the Super Distortion 7 and Super Distortion 8 pickups, visit dimarzio.com.