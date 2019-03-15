Duesenberg Announces New Limited Edition Alliance Series Guitar, Bass

Duesenberg has announced a new limited-edition Alliance Series guitar and bass.

Designed with Ken Casey and Jeff DaRosa of legendary Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys, the semi-hollow guitar and bass both feature double-cutaway bodies, two f-holes and a "Rose Tattoo" decal between the pickups. Those pickups are a Domino P-90 and Grand Vintage humbucker on the guitar, and a Bassbucker duo on the bass.

Both guitars come in a Catalina Green Burst finish and feature volume knobs laser-engraved with the initials KC and JD. The tone knob bears the logo of the band’s charity, the Claddagh Fund.

96 of each of the instruments will be produced. Each comes with a t-shirt, Dropkick Murphys-played guitar picks and—it being the Dropkick Murphys—a hockey puck Certificate of Authenticity with a handcrafted wooden stand.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to duesenbergusa.com.